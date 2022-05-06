comment,

One read recently in the Area News mention of the proposed closure of the maternity ward at the Griffith hospital. Were this to be 'allowed' to transpire where will mothers-to-be be expected to safely delivered of their babies? Infants do not necessarily arrive on the expected date but rather, oft times, they can appear at random anywhere and at anytime. Do the mothers now have to travel by road to Wagga, a two hour trip? What if their baby makes its presentation in transit? Such surroundings hardly measure up to the sterile delivery for both mum and baby the hospital ordinarily would provide keeping them both safe. A car delivery is not a favourable alternative but might have to be. No mother should have to be subjected to the lack of comfort and medical support in such a condition as unfavourable as this would be. Let's face it what other alternative would most mothers have should this ward closure be allowed to eventuate? Medical care of this nature is not a luxury but rather a vital requirement, commonsense would have it that this ward remain as is and for the powers that be to "leave well enough alone". It's time they started to act accordingly who expect to be able to have their requirements met, not snatched away "like a thief in the night" just to pacify "cost cutting" to appease stupidity of decision. The next meeting of the Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group will held on Thursday, May 12 at Griffith South-Side Leagues Club at 7.30pm (one week earlier). Our special guest speaker will be Deborah Garroun, national support group manager from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia. Deb will also be at the Riverina Field Days on Friday morning. All welcome, light supper provided. For information please contact Colin Beaton on 0434 676 555 or Barry Maples on 0429 635 267. Born and raised on an irrigation farm at Griffith, Left school and to the 'Big Smoke', find a job and hopefully not come to any harm, Too see how the others live, enjoy life and make a quid, Dad and mum not happy, we need a hand here on the farm. But I was determined to make a success of it in Sydney Town, The night life at Kings Cross was exciting, great and fast, Found a job and moved into a flat at Darlinghurst, Luckily this strong country boy had the stamina to last. Years rolled by, and a great life I was enjoying every day, But something seemed to be missing, although I had learnt the Sydney tricks, It took a long time to try and work out what it was, And then late one evening it hit me like a ton of bricks. Of all the things that was to drag me back home, It wasn't missing dad and mum, the local wine or Italian bread, It was the bloody channel water that I had grown up with, So, I left my job and board, packed my bags and back to Griffith I head. That was forty years ago, and I am still here now, Settled down, and happy here and never more to roam, I am here forever, after experiencing the marvellous Sydney Town, And will always thank the channel water for bringing me back home.

