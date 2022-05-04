comment,

The new Horticultural award has come into force from April 28. The Fair Work Commission says workers on farms must be paid a guaranteed minimum wage of $25.41 per hour. Although workers can still be paid a piece rate, it must allow for the average worker to earn the equivalent of at least 15 per cent above the casual rate. Employers will also be required to record the hours worked by the piece worker and the rate applied to the hours worked. For further information on how to apply the new award to your workers contact the fair work commission. www.fairwork.gov.au/employment-conditions/awards/awards- summary/ma000028-summary The Multicultural Festival of Griffith will be held on October 15. The community can start planning for performances and stalls to be part of the festival. Contact the Multicultural Council of Griffith on 0412 811 343. After a lengthy recess due to COVID-19, everyone is looking forward to the festival returning with the variety of the foods and performances. A parade will form part of festival. The shape of the parade is still to be decided, however, at it will become an annual inclusion to the festival. The establishment of a Multicultural resource centre in Griffith is paramount, given the level of increase in assistance that is required by the established and emerging communities. This is de to the large increase of the multicultural communities. Migrants who move to regional areas for work also need services to assist with any enquiries they may be seeking. To bring us in line with other regional and city centres a Multicultural Resource Centre is an extremely important service. The Multicultural Council has been trying for a long time to re-establish such a centre, however, to date it keeps coming up to unhelpful situations. Let see this change soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/c2db5e24-05d5-4c0a-ba01-45fe17083fb6.jpeg/r0_176_3456_2129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg