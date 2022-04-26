newsletters, editors-pick-list, anzac, memorial, binya, fence, display, war memorial

A heartwarming new Anzac tradition held it's third year in Binya, with the annual display going up just ahead of April 25. In 2020, as Anzac ceremonies were cancelled due to COVID-19, many took to their own streets and garages to remember and commemorate the soldiers in private. Residents of Binya though, thought of a new way to remember the day. Erecting a display of poppies, flags and paintings on the fence of Binya Hall, residents were able to pay respects in their own way while remaining COVID safe. Following 2020, as things returned to normal, the fence display remained and is now a local tradition for Binya. This year, many families came out to contribute to the display with their handicrafts including wreaths, papercraft poppies and paintings. Families came out on April 23 to ensure the display would be ready to go at dawn on April 25. The fence display is now a special tradition for Binya, unlikely to go anywhere in the coming years. The Binya community is currently in the process of creating their own War Memorial, courtesy of Mrs Dorothy Robertson. Mrs Robertson has put together a list of over 100 men and women who have served and will be honoured with the museum. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/3fd3d69f-61ce-4745-8141-0f909145ddce.jpeg/r1_21_638_381_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg