Police are seeking information regarding a suspicious fire during the early hours of the morning on April 16. Police responded to a call just before 3am from Collins Road, finding both a house and car well alight. Fire and Rescue Station 311 also responded to the call and extinguished the blaze. Nobody was inside the house at the time, and no injuries were reported however police have ruled the fire as suspicious and are appealing for any witnesses or residents to assist with inquiries. It's not currently known whether the fire is connected to last year's string of suspicious house fires. Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

