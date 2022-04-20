comment,

Griffith City Library will be hosting a panel of education professionals from the NSW Education Standards Authority, the University Admissions Centre, TAFE NSW and Charles Sturt University to share their expertise, bust myths and help students navigate the HSC and beyond. Understanding the HSC and the options facing Year 12 school-leavers can be challenging. HSC Explained is a forum for senior high school students and their parents and guardians to unpack some of the more mysterious elements of the marking system, and to help find a path towards university. The forum will help you to understand how ATARs are scaled and explain some alternative routes to university? The forum will be held at Griffith City Library on Monday May 2 at 6pm book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or call the Library on 6962 8300. Do you need help using your device or have some questions about how to use social media? Students from Marian Catholic College will be at the library on Thursday May 12 between 10am to 11am to answer all your tech needs and to help you better use your device. It is also an opportunity to catch up with other people in the community over a cuppa and light morning tea. Booking are not required. Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am. For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/df0eaf1f-9ac4-4e02-a022-eda3881eae55.jpg/r0_622_3602_2657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg