news, local-news, skate park, skateboarding, darlington point, youth, avril lavigne, ruth mccrae, sussan ley, community infrastructure

Darlington Point's brand-new skate bowl was launched with a small ceremony on April 12, celebrating the installation of a new addition to the existing park. Federal Minister for Environment Sussan Ley, Murrumbidgee councillors and skaters alike gathered at the park to herald in the new addition, a bowl for up-and-coming Tony Hawks to enjoy. Experienced skaters David Cameron and Nixen Osborne from Totem Skateboarding led a workshop for young people to learn the basics of skating in the morning, and will be running a number of workshops over the school holidays to continue teaching. Mr Cameron said the design of the new addition was particularly excellent from a skating perspective, incorporating a whole number of obstacles while lending itself to a good flow for skaters. It was also celebrated for it's seamless integration with the existing park. "There's a lot of different design aspects that came through in the last ten years and they've incorporated many of these obstacles in just this one design ... it makes the skating a lot better," he said. The bowl was funded using a grant from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, described by Ms Ley as a 'bucket of money that councils can choose to distribute as they see fit.' "It's fantastic. Social infrastructure is so important in regional communities, every time we are able to support something that looks after youth, I feel that we really are investing in the next generation," Ms Ley said. She particularly supported what Murrumbidgee Council has elected to use the money for, investing in youth-focused and recreational infrastructure. "When you have local councillors from these small country towns, they do know what the priorities are so I support a program that doesn't have the Federal government choosing the projects." Mayor Ruth McCrae thanked the contractors who built the park along with the community who came along to support the opening, and of course, the federal funding that had gone to the installation. "It's tremendous that we can invest in this community asset ... it's just one of many projects that are happening across our area and lots of these projects have been accessed through government funding. Council as a standalone would never have been able to do the things that have happened here." Mr Cameron summed up the events nicely. "Keep skating!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129741260/9da0ebe5-fc74-4360-9cda-295f361e8b2b.jpeg/r9_0_3512_1979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg