Police are appealing for assistance after a man escaped their custody on March 25. 27-year-old man Lopeti Hala is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant after assaulting an officer and running from Griffith Police Station last week. Officers from have commenced an investigation into his whereabouts and have so far been unable to find him. Lopeti Hala, also known as Robert, is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, 170cm tall with a solid build, dark hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue shirt, dark shorts and white sports shoes. A 42-year-old woman assisted Mr Hala in his escape, and was subsequently arrested for her part in the event at 2pm that day. She assisted police with inquiries after being taken back to Griffith Police Station. She has since been charged with assisting the escape and appeared before Griffith Local Court on March 28. She was refused bail until April 27. Anyone with information on Mr Hala's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.

