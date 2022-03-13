news, local-news,

Members of Griffith's Aboriginal community have been invited to share their thoughts on Closing the Gap. The Aboriginal Legal Service is hosting a consultation session on behalf of the Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations. It's part of a state-wide series which will give 30 communities the opportunity to offer feedback on the creation of the Closing the Gap implementation plan for the next two years. "Closing the Gap is about improving our mob's lives and breaking down barriers," NSW/ACT Aboriginal Legal Service chairman Mark Davies said. "The new Closing the Gap agreement is a genuine partnership between Aboriginal people and government, and we really want everyone to have their say." From 9.30am on Tuesday March 15 at the Griffith Exies Club, people can register for the event at www.alsnswact.org.au/ctg-meetings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/f6b4a1b3-860c-4a04-b69d-b56b0f7079a7.jpg/r1_285_5831_3579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg