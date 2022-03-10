newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A woman who spent time in the Griffith area has been confirmed for Japanese encephalitis. The woman who is aged in her 60s was in Griffith before the onset of her illness and has since been discharged from hospital to continue her recovery at home. It's the second case of Japanese encephalitis for the Griffith area, and the fourth case in the state according to NSW Health. On Wednesday, the health department confirmed a man in his 70s from the Griffith region who had died had contracted the virus. Since February, cases of Japanese encephalitis have been confirmed in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. It's the first time that cases of the virus have been identified in NSW in animals or humans. The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect humans and animals, but cannot be trasnmitted between humans and cannot be caught by eating pork products. READ MORE While there's no specific treatment for the virus and it can cause severe neurological illness with headaches, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. Further cases are expected as testing is completed. The health department is urging residents to protect themselves from mozzie bites by; Further information about mosquito-borne disease is available on the NSW Health website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/e0bfb502-c1fb-4fa0-96cb-4d2af3144e0a.jpg/r6_138_2647_1630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg