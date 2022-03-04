comment,

When Griffith was established, solider were provided property under the soldier settlement scheme. In popular media the reason for the gifting of settlements was to reward the soldier for their efforts during the war. In reality, the motivation was to improve national security. At the time, Australian politicians wanted reduced reliance on imported goods and they wanted to sure up domestic supplies. This federal election has been touted to be an election based on the theme of national security. I for one hope Australian politicians continue to see the importance of this region to the nation's food security. I also hope our politicians and aspiring politicians explain how they plan to improve water security through public policy adjustments. Food security and water security are part of our national security framework. While I no longer reside in Griffith, it has come to my attention of a development application to demolish a 1930s home, 'Charnwood' - 2 Animoo Avenue to become a Medical Centre. I'm all in favour for extra health services in rural cities be available but this home is part of Griffith's heritage and past. Could the residence be incorporated into the new facility, rather than demolish it? This home was the residence of Mr Henri and Mrs Alice Morel, who owned and operated the two cinemas - Rio and Lyceum. My parents were employees as cleaners of both theatres and my mother was Mrs Morel's housekeeper. Structurally, a solidly built home at the time, made of straw and mud, cement rendered and painted. I often played in the garden during my childhood. I would not object to a new building becoming part of this old home. The Commonwealth of Australia came into being, and the constitution came into effect on the first of January 1901. Although our nation's story began long before then, that is the day on which Australia became a nation, not just a geographical expression. The constitution establishes Australia on a federal model, which divides political power between the central government (the Commonwealth) and the six states - formerly British colonies - from which the Commonwealth was created. The constitution gives the Commonwealth the power to make laws in relation to a number of specific topics, while leaving general legislative power with the states. However, in the event of an inconsistency between a Commonwealth law and a state law, Section 109 provides that the Commonwealth law prevails. What has gone wrong with the Australian Constitution when politicians are unable to follow the constitution? Section 92, Trade within the Commonwealth to be free. Trade, commerce, and intercourse among the states, whether by means of internal carriage or ocean navigation, shall be free. In 2020-2021, state governments have closed their borders and people could not cross into their own state, a divided country. Section 100, Nor abridge right to use water. The Commonwealth shall not, by any law or regulation of trade or commerce abridge the right of a state or of the residents therein to the reasonable use of water of rivers for conservation or irrigation. Section 116, Commonwealth not to legislate in respect of religion. The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion, or for imposing any religious observance, or for prohibiting the free exercise of any religion. The constitution provides a mechanism by which it can be altered, by calling a referendum. A majority of electors must vote in favour of the change. Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use this form below...

