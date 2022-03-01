newsletters, editors-pick-list, cord blood research, inner wheel, east griffith, yenda, sean's two for ten, colleen braithwaite

The Inner Wheel clubs across East Griffith and in Yenda will be joining forces to join in the monthly campaign to raise money for cord blood research. The groups will once again be lining up to join in "Sean's Two for Ten," a two-kilometre walk to raise funds for the life-saving research. Inner Wheel Australia has raised over $2.5 million across the last few years supporting the research. Colleen Braithwaite, a member of the Yenda club, said that they would be heading off from 8:30 on March 19. "It's a walk for two kilometres and then you donate ten dollars ... We're leaving the visitor's carpark and then heading up Banna Avenue, go to a coffee shop and then walk back so it's a bit of a social walk as well," she said. The 'Sean' in Sean's Two for Ten is a young boy who underwent a transplant of stem cells derived from cord blood, and has since been held up as the face of the campaign as a success story. "Both the clubs are in dwindling numbers, we don't have a target. We'd be happy with whatever happens," explained Ms Braithwaite. The groups are currently on the lookout for either donations or more walkers, but sign-ups and donations on the day will be accepted. Online donations can be made at the Inner Wheel Australia website. The walk leaves from the visitor's centre at 8:30am on March 19.

