On January 15 , a volcano beneath the sea off the coast of Tonga erupted - sending an ash cloud 18km into the sky, and tsunami waves that have caused devastation across the nation's largest island. Thousands of homes have been affected, with every agricultural sector in the country suffered substantial losses. Water supplies were contaminated by the ash. The amazing response from countries and islands surrounding Tonga make a wonderful difference to the recovery of Tonga and its people. Unfortunately to add to the disaster COVID-19 appeared on the island for the first time. If you would like to assist with the ongoing recover to get this important Pacific Island back to its former self, you can donate via this this Westpac Account set up by Tonga's Australian High Commission. Harmony Day has come around again and this year celebrations arranged by the Multicultural Council should be easier compared to the last two years of the pandemic. This year there's the Taste of Harmony and workplaces, officers and schools can participate in sharing traditional food and what they've learned about the many different different cultures the stories they have to tell. Recipe books are also a feature of a Taste of Harmony. It all starts from March 14 until March 25. The dates are slightly different but then there is Harmony Day are for events and festivities a mesh cultural activities and traditions. 'Everyone belongs' from March 21 to March 27, 2022. Both events share and celebrate the diversity of cultures and grown significantly since it started all those years ago.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/f27f10ce-67f6-4abd-9f00-efefa70e6695.jpeg/r8_180_3449_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg