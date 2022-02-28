comment,

St Vincent de Paul Care and Support, Yambil Street would like to thank the generous people of Griffith and surrounding areas who donated food and toys to enable us to assist people in the community who needed a hand up at Christmas time. Special thanks to St Pats Primary School, Marian Catholic College, St Mary's Yoogali, staff at Griffith City Council and Toy Run and fun group and to those who contributed to the Christmas giving trees. God Bless While a federal election has not been called as yet, noise so far is showing that this election will be based on the theme of national security. The question then becomes, why? Within the Australian context, the options for maneuver are quite limited. It makes little difference who is in power. Why would one political party position themselves as different to another on the grounds of national security when turning over leaders does not necessarily mean a turning over of policies. As a voter, the noise the Coalition is making does not fool me. In fact, I would rather politicians simply stop making Australia a target to foreign actors and focus on domestic issues. Angus Taylor's petulant reaction to the Eraring closure typifies a Federal "Government" attitude to governing that we cannot afford. It has been well known for years that the world needs to eliminate CO2 emissions to minimise dangerous climate change. And that Australia would need to play its part in this, or become an international pariah. It has been well known for years that renewable energy would become cheaper than coal power and that we need a transition to take advantage of this cheaper cleaner electricity. The technology needed is available now. The necessary upgrades to energy storage and transmission lines are understood. Mr Taylor and his government are actually in charge. They have access to expert advice, legislative power and financial assets to manage the transition. Mr Taylor could choose to make this a bipartisan issue and work with the state governments and the bulk of the business community. But no. They choose to pretend that the electricity system and our climate threat are someone else's responsibility, and communicate in marketing media bites and publicly funded advertisements rather than adult discussion. They think in terms of wedging and winning rather than quality policy formulation. They choose to risk a future where millions of Australians will endure temperatures of over 50 degrees in summer. Australia is well placed to become a world leading supplier of green electricity, green steel and green hydrogen. We could develop a homegrown EV industry and reduce dependence on imported oil, but Morrison, Taylor et al are failing to promote this huge economic opportunity. These issues are too large and serious to be treated like this. We need constructive government, quality communication, policy formulation and decision making. Mr Taylor and his colleagues have shown themselves unfit to run the process. Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use this form below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yRSj6DDuWivnNCc45BdLiH/3d8e954f-8522-4c50-a087-48054c308973.jpg/r7_6_3328_1882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg