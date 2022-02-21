comment,

The word "inclusive" is being bandied around as though it were the be all and end all, not so. One has noted whether verbal or written how often it has and still is being loosely applied often detrimental to the subject. We seem to also be in the throes of altering our everyday language. In adverts on television, we now note that the month of the year has been "shortened" eg: no longer do we say January the fifth, it's now Jan the fifth, such suggests sheer laziness to speak properly. Such could hardly be considered progress but rather another unnecessary stumbling block evidently considered "chic", up to date modern "lingo". Time to teach our children through adult example the English language as we have already known it to be instead of giving it a so-called modern twist just so that it sounds "trendy". I went to pay my favourite dog called 'Sandy', He was dog-eared, looking like he had been in a dog fight, Then I was thinking of all the sayings that refer to a dog, Like 'hair of the dog', 'dog's breakfast' and a 'dog of a night'. I always avoided a bloke who would never unite the dog, Had a mate who could only dog paddle, and told once to let sleeping dogs lie, I said to Sandy, although having a dog's life, there is nothing you should want, He raised his head and said, a doggie bag tonight and a lovely bitch, with a twinkle in his eye. Under the water sharing agreement of the MDBA, water is not simply divided into three even parts between; South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales. As a basic rule, NSW and Victoria receive 50 per cent of water flowing into Hume Dam etc, and South Australia receives a set volume - currently 1850 gigalitres. Plus any flows from below the dams. What I find peculiar about the agreement, is there is a basic assumption water flows are consistent between the years. There appears little differentiation in the water sharing agreement between wet years as opposed to dry years. There is also little scope as to how water can be better managed throughout the wet-dey cycle. For instance, this year, a wet year, we witness additional water flowing into the Murray-Darling Basin, however the extra flow doesn't offset NSW and Victoria's requirement to supply South Australia's 1850 gigalitres in future dry years. It appears, the water sharing agreement, which has only been in its current form since 2007, has resulted in dams largely built for irrigation (and Manindee Lakes) being utilised to retain water to meet South Australia's future obligations. Isn't it time we as a nation revisit the terms of how the States share water to better reflect we are a land of drought and flood? Can't we rework our water sharing agreement so that it places a greater focus on the suppling towns and irrigation water when they need it, rather than set target which serve little purpose?

