I was concerned, even appalled at the article in last week's Area News noting the election of members of the Rice Marketing Board to the board of Sun Rice. In particular the overlooking of Ms Melissa De Bortoli , who won the most votes in an election of ricegrowers, and who would have made a new refreshing and knowledgeable contribution to the SunRice board. Melissa has worked with an agricultural based company, she is surrounded with the culture of agricultural product sale, both national and international. Melissa is also well credentialed with a degree in accounting. I and many others would have thought Ms De Bortoli would be a certainty for one of the SunRice board positions. Another fact, hopefully, not missed by local ricegrowers, is that on the SunRice board there is only one MIA representative. Melissa would have made two out of a total of 10. Currently, the MIA produces the largest percentage of the NSW rice crop. There is something wrong with the board representation. However, what really appalled me was the reason, or excuse, for Melissa's rejection, given by the chairman of the Rice Marketing Board, John Culleton. Not once but three times he mentioned the reason for voting in the "old boys" was that the new board would have "extra responsibilities". This infers he doesn't think Ms De Bortoli would be up to the task. What rubbish. This comment of Mr Culleton is both condescending and insulting. It is obvious that Ms De Bortoli would have performed well as a board member both from a financial, and management aspect. Mr Culleton, should reverse the SunRice board appointees, appoint Ms De Bortoli to one of the positions. If he doesn't he should resign, or the Minister should dismiss him. Congratulations to our local member for Murray Helen Dalton and her team for organising the Griffith Housing Forum 2022. This forum focused on housing issues confronting Griffith (especially the need for more social housing as well as housing for seasonal and temporary workers). Although housing shortages are confronting communities across Australia, bringing together many local groups and individuals concerned about the provision of suitable housing for everyone in our community was a positive move. With a federal election looming I ask the voters to consider this. The drinkers among us are being stung by the Liberal/Labor governments. A 30 pack of beer shouldn't be $60 or more. It ought to be under $40 with tax being around 40 per cent. Australians pay the fourth highest beer tax in the industrialised world. Cigarettes and tobacco taxes are outrageous. If you are a smoker and you vote Labor/Liberal or Green you need to rethink. In USA, a tin of tobacco that costs between $125 and $135 here is around $20. A pound of decent tobacco (9x50g packs) is as low as $12 while here it is around $1000. You can buy 50 grams of white ox tobacco in Holland for $27 but here it is $110. In Malaysia Rhino tobacco, comparable to Drum is $8 for 50g. A cigar that costs $150 a box in USA costs $1299 here. It is outrageous. Cigarettes are $27-30 here for 20 and as low as $5 in most countries and as low as 50 cents. If you drive a car you are being gouged on fuel. You are gouged on electricity. The lockdowns, job losses, businesses destroyed are all down to Labor and Liberal. Think of these issues when you cast your vote. Will you vote for Sussan Ley, a member of the government responsible for gouging you on prices or will you give United Australian Party a chance?

