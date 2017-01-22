Multimedia

Gap year inspires direction

Kooringal High School student Annastasia Lucas is jumping on the gap year trend like many of her friends, ...

‘Lives are in danger’

THE federal government must urgently step in to prevent truck drivers across the country being killed or injured ...

One train causes delays

One shunting train caused morning commuters to wait at railway crossing for up to 30 minutes.

Diabetics feel the sting again

Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.

Riverina takes out cup

Riverina has claimed its first ever Bradman Cup after going through the under 16s carnival undefeated this week.

Mixed touch footy

Mixed touch football returned on Wednesday night and The Area News’ Ben Jaffrey popped down to Ted Scobie ...

The Area News Classifieds
‘Lives are in danger’

THE federal government must urgently step in to prevent truck drivers across the country being killed or injured ...

Pensioners in power pain

Electricity costs are putting pensioners’ health at risk as summer’s scorching heat takes its toll.

