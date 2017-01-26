Australia Day Council chair explains why awards should be respected.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Pav-lovers face off
“Just suck it up like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, don’t chew it at all."
Become involved
After a year of hard work in sport Peter Budd has been recognised with the Senior Sports Person ...
Rowley tops junior talent
Junior archer Nathan Rowley awarded after stellar international performances in 2016.
Doubts around grape industry
True blue celebrations
For some it was their first time celebrating, for others not so much, but all agreed today was ...
Australia Day ceremony | Photos
Australia Day festivities continue
The Carrathool community have celebrated Australia Day
Celebrations and sombre reflections
In her Welcome to Country Aunty Gloria Goolagong said she had mixed feelings about the significance of the ...
Griffith Australia Day | ROLLING COVERAGE
Keep an eye on what's happening around Griffith on Australia Day.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Rowley tops junior talent
Junior archer Nathan Rowley awarded after stellar international performances in 2016.
Become involved
After a year of hard work in sport Peter Budd has been recognised with the Senior Sports Person ...
Hanwood chosen as best team
The junior soccer stars claimed Griffith Sports team of the Year honours.
Missing final would be disappointing for Leagues
Futsal Riverina Junior fixtures
Taking steps to reach footballing dream
Young Griffith footballer is following his dreams of representing Australia
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Clovelly
A man has died after he fell from a large cliff in Sydney's east.
Alleged drug dealer refused bail after police raids on Sydney CBD properties
A man charged after a stash of drugs, cash and stolen credit cards were allegedly found in properties ...
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
Top Stories
Community
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Top 6 party tips to celebrate Australia Day in true style | Photos
Ngiyanhi ngumbaay: we all one
Windradyne, the warrior for peace should be an example to us all. | WIRADJURI MABUN
‘Lives are in danger’
THE federal government must urgently step in to prevent truck drivers across the country being killed or injured ...
Entertainment
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
Life & Style
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
Opinion
A call to arms: make sure your vote counts
IN politics, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
Asylum seekers deserve answers
IMMIGRATION Minister Peter Dutton has been left with egg on his face after he struggled to answer a ...
More nominees please, let us all rejoice
Australia Day Council chair explains why awards should be respected.
Australia Day raises unimportant questions
OPINION: We're a nation passionate about fickle past times.
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Date suits all, keeps context
The debate of Australia Day and when it is celebrated continues to rear its head.
Travel
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.