There are some potential positives for the residents of Griffith in Sussan Ley losing major portfolios.
Local News
Scam and the city uncovered
Members of the group contacted their victims by phone, saying they owed money to the tax office and ...
Kids stuck to screens
Riverina children spend an average of 35 hours watching screens.
Mounting fruit fly concerns
The Griffith community continue to raise their concerns over the ongoing fruit fly issues.
Gap year inspires direction
Kooringal High School student Annastasia Lucas is jumping on the gap year trend like many of her friends, ...
Kids celebrate Australia Day early
Creative and colourful kids enjoy early Australia Day celebrations at Griffith City Library.
‘Lives are in danger’
THE federal government must urgently step in to prevent truck drivers across the country being killed or injured ...
Chucking a post-Australia Day sickie ‘lets down your workmates’ | Poll
Australia Day full of flavour
The smell of snags on the barbie and steak sizzling is synonymous with Australia Day.
One train causes delays
Regional Focus
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Australian Open 2017: Day 6 | Photos
Scenes from Day 6 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
Ava gets help making call
Griffith close to signing a coach
Riverina takes out cup
Mixed touch footy
Jets face tough task in Cougars
Panthers in the hunt for one-day final spot
Women's March reaches one of the most remote places on earth - Antarctica
More used to marching penguins, it was a different kind of movement that swept across one of the ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Ngiyanhi ngumbaay: we all one
Windradyne, the warrior for peace should be an example to us all. | WIRADJURI MABUN
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Pensioners in power pain
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
A call to arms: make sure your vote counts
IN politics, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
Asylum seekers deserve answers
IMMIGRATION Minister Peter Dutton has been left with egg on his face after he struggled to answer a ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Trolls and keyboard warriors sign of times
OPINION: Online interaction has blurred the lines between reality and fiction.
Time to put the skids on quad bike tragedies
The death of a seven-year-old boy on a quad bike at Barellan at the weekend offers another sobering ...
Hot cross bun debate raises many questions
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...