“These children could not remove themselves from the situation, they had no power. You had all the power."
Parents split over time online
Digital skills or mindless zombies? Parents split over screen time, but educators say it's the key to the ...
Healthy lunchbox, healthy minds
#GRIFFITH | Your photos, videos
Here's how Griffith was captured on social media over the past.
Federal line should make most of MIA
OPINION: Why have an inland freight route through an area with little freight?
Rage on the road ends in assault
The man said it made him angry, so he punched him and continued to do so until another ...
Rotary honours Keith for 60 years of service
Griffith Rotarian acknowledged for serving the Rotary Club of Griffith for 60-years.
The cutting edge
The day may have been a unique event on the city’s social calendar, but it is a sport ...
Team prepares for ‘Tayla Made’ relay
"For me it is a day to be thankful I still have her."
Griffith High School Swimming Carnival | Photos
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Fever of stingrays captured in amazing photograph
NSW: What do you call a group of stingrays? A fever of course.
Diggers triumph despite low total
Diggers have won by six runs in a game where the batsmen struggled to get a grip.
Top performers stand out in firsts
Milestones were reached during round 14 of the GDCA first grade competition.
Middle order saves Coro
Coro have taken out the top of the table clash with Exies in convincing fashion despite difficult opening.
Binks century crucial in Leagues success
A Jimmy Binks hundred has saved Leagues from a dangerous position in their game against Hanwood.
Griffith High School Swimming Carnival | Photos
Coach ruled out for nine months
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Police Officers taken to hospital after northern beaches rampage
A man's hour long rampage in Sydney's northern beaches has ended with two police officers in hospital.
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Art gallery creating a free family celebration
Griffith Regional Art Gallery set for free family day. | ARTS
Frustrated at road toll rise
Riverina authorities frustrated at early 2017 road toll stats.
‘Review’ in south looks unlikely
Southern basin unlikely to get same review as northern counterpart.
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
A call to arms: make sure your vote counts
IN politics, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
Asylum seekers deserve answers
IMMIGRATION Minister Peter Dutton has been left with egg on his face after he struggled to answer a ...
Who can we look to for water leadership?
OPINION: Silly comments and a lack of knowledge is proof the water system needs an overhaul.
Where’s common sense?
OPINION: Working with the water system according to ‘adaptive management’.
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.