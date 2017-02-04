Griffith High School held its swimming carnival on Friday. Check out some photos from the day in our ...
Local News
Carrathool gets ready for the races
Griffith residents fears for child safety
Heatwave warning
Raising money for a sick friend
A group of Griffith friends have banded together to help raise money for their sick mate
Looking Back | January and February 2007 and 2012
Take a walk down memory lane with this look back through our archives of 10 and five years ...
Who can we look to for water leadership?
OPINION: Silly comments and a lack of knowledge is proof the water system needs an overhaul.
Big calls for ‘big picture’ facility
A new aquatic facility needs to think towards the future according to Paul Snaidero
An act of random kindness between strangers
Generous gesture restores our faith in humanity.
Memories of ink wells
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
Local Sport
Griffith High School Swimming Carnival | Photos
Coach ruled out for nine months
Top of the table clash
Leagues hold strong record
Sharks to make a quick trip to region
Pavese’s AFL dream about to come true
National
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Bankstown terror teen tried to join Islamic State on family holiday, court hears
One of two teenage boys arrested in Bankstown last year, allegedly moments away from an Islamic State-inspired knife ...
A local council, a developer, and an empty block of land worth $50m
An empty block of land covered in weeds, managed to fetch $49.5 million in September. Two years earlier, ...
Ron Medich murder trial hears of divorce, wire taps, and expensive contract killings
Lucky Gattellari, the Crown's star witness, sat in the witness box with a fixed smile on his face, ...
Community
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Art gallery creating a free family celebration
Griffith Regional Art Gallery set for free family day. | ARTS
Frustrated at road toll rise
Riverina authorities frustrated at early 2017 road toll stats.
‘Review’ in south looks unlikely
Southern basin unlikely to get same review as northern counterpart.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
A call to arms: make sure your vote counts
IN politics, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
Asylum seekers deserve answers
IMMIGRATION Minister Peter Dutton has been left with egg on his face after he struggled to answer a ...
Who can we look to for water leadership?
OPINION: Silly comments and a lack of knowledge is proof the water system needs an overhaul.
Where’s common sense?
OPINION: Working with the water system according to ‘adaptive management’.
True test lies ahead for our dumped MPs
OPINION: More time means higher expectations from the electorate.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Travel
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Slovenia self-guided cycling tour: I chose my own adventure
Far from being the restrictive trip that she feared, a self-guided bike tour in Slovenia turned into a ...
Siren song of the Amalfi Coast
The vertiginous, cliff-clinging retreat that is the legendary hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano is where guests go to ...
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.