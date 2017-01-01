Check out what appeared on the front of The Area News in 2016.
Local News
Teen airlifted to Sydney after being thrown from vehicle
Area News’ Top 10 popular posts of 2016 | NUMBER 3
2016 New Years Eve in Griffith | Photos
Year in review | November and December
Traffic light issue at intersection of Blumer Avenue and Banna Avenue
Detours needed for traffic light issue at intersection of Blumer Avenue and Banna Avenue.
A sign the best is yet to come
‘99 per cent of socks are single, so what are you complaining about?’
New Year’s Eve flashback
New Year's in the 'noughties', take a walk down memory lane.
MIA Top 50 Sports Stars 50-11 | Photos
Psychic predicts the year ahead
Drownings, a drug bust and foul play in store for Griffith in 2017, but also many positives ahead.
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Local Sport
MIA Top 50 Sports Stars 50-11 | Photos
Top 100 sports pics of 2016 | Photos
Significant changes in the umpiring ranks
The end of an era: ‘Speedy’ signs off
Tigers, Griffith embrace NEAFL clash
Snaidero takes on Barellan role | Photos
National
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Cabinet papers 1992-93: Malcolm Turnbull must right the wrongs for Aboriginal Australians
Malcolm Turnbull must use May's 50th anniversary of the referendum recognising Australian Aborigines to deliver the promises that ...
Neighbours spar over 'cracker of a view' at Birchgrove
It is the most Sydney of court cases, heard in one of the harbour city's most exclusive makeshift ...
Two men dead, another two critical after New Year's Eve celebrations across NSW
A man has died while trying to light fireworks and another is in a critical condition after post-party ...
Community
Kids festival fun for grown-ups as well
Kidtopia, a new festival planned for the October school holidays, promises more than your usual day out with ...
Christmas mega quiz | Interactive
Birds flocking to Booligal
Record bird numbers have filled Riverina skies this migration season – their destination, Booligal.
Christmas in the MIA | ROLLING COVERAGE
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Opinion
A call to arms: make sure your vote counts
IN politics, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
Asylum seekers deserve answers
IMMIGRATION Minister Peter Dutton has been left with egg on his face after he struggled to answer a ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Pets are more than just a Christmas present
OPINION: Furry friends need love beyond the holidays.
Five times over, throw away their keys
OPINION: Blatant negligence behind the wheel deserves a life-time ban.
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.