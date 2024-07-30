'Big opportunity': hopes student doctors make lifelong connections in Griffith

A University of Wollongong (UOW) medical student has weighed in on his first week of placement in Griffith.
Henry Altenburg began at Griffith's Kookora Surgery last week and is looking forward to the next 12 months soaking up as much as he can between local medical practices and the emergency departments of Griffith's two hospitals.
A total of five students have been deployed to the MIA for the program, with one in Leeton and Narrandera and three in Griffith.
Stakeholders say the partnership of 15 years between the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) and UOW is going from strength to strength in a bid to entice students to one day make the area their home.
Having worked under the leadership of Kookora Surgery's Dr Shahid Abbas since Monday (July 22), Mr Altenburg says he was surprised with the scope of practice and delighted with the warm reception.
Formerly of Wallendbeen and Katherine, he says being able to come back to a rural setting to gain hands on experience is invaluable.
"I've been learning a lot about medications, patients and their varying needs. It's been a great first week," Mr Altenburg said.
He says he undertook a similar placement in Wollongong in his first year of university but it wasn't as hands-on.
"Mostly it was learning about anatomy and diseases," he said.
"This is a much broader opportunity."
Now a third year post graduate with hopes of becoming a certified medical practitioner in around 18 months, Mr Altenburg has no doubts the experience will give him food for thought over country practise.
"Everyone has been really friendly; I saw a patient the other day who left me a 'Visit Griffith' bag which was nice," he said.
"The great thing about doing placement for this length of time is I feel my mentors and colleges will be more invested in me as I'm here for a duration," he said.
The placement program is under the guidance of academic lead Dr Katrina De Marco, while Jane Colwill serves as the university's medical student coordinator.
"It's a strong collaboration," Mrs Colwill said.
"As well as working at medical clinics, Henry does rotations at Griffith Base for further exposure.
"The aim is to get them to come back to rural health and I think the hospital redevelopment is going to be great for that.
"Meanwhile, students on placement benefit from us having an open door policy at the private hospital where they can go in and out if there is something interesting occurring," she said.
She highlighted the benefit of Woolongong students especially in country placement.
"With the degree at Woolongong you have to be committed thereafter to practice in rural NSW and Griffith is the third largest cohort," Mrs Colwill said.
"It's great that we are seeing students coming back to work, such as Dr Loseli who now services here and Wagga.
"There's been five students this year but we'd like to increase that number one day.
"We'd have ten if could but because there's such a shortage of GPs at the moment - of around 12 in Griffith - so it makes it difficult for them to find the time to work with students."
"There are many brilliant teachers here who can offer a lot and who have been here for a long time," Dr Abbas said.
However he noted the shortage of doctors in Griffith makes imparting invaluable practical knowledge to the next generation difficult.
"Most only come here for a week, then go home," he said.
"There is a need for people to stay here and serve as specialists.
"Unfortunately a lot of the time their hearts aren't here, so there has to be incentives," Dr Abbas said.
"One of the biggest relates to finances as well as issues obtaining accommodation in Griffith; some specialists get disheartened about that.
He noted most are fly in, fly out which isn't always ideal for locals.
"We had an issue with flights yesterday (July 28) which meant a person who was meant to be at the hospital at 10am was only able to get there at 1pm," he said.
"That situation means people going to hospital are having to wait longer.
For Kookora Surgery practice manager Corinne Webb, striving to get more doctors to Griffith is a matter she is preparing top take into her own hands.
She'll be heading to Sydney next week and taking with her the best of the best produce and other iconic Griffith goods to showcase the perks of the city as part of a rural registrar showcase.
"The idea is to try and attract Sydney-based registrars to come and see how great it is here," Ms Webb said.
"There's 150 registrars in Sydney so I'm hoping to attract them to the country by taking things from Griffith in a bid to show them how good living here can be."
