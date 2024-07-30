Temora co-coach confident he's right for finals despite injury scare

TEMORA co-coach Zac Oliver is confident he has escaped serious injury and will be right for the Kangaroos' finals campaign.
Oliver sent a scare through Temora's camp last Saturday when he needed to be helped from the ground in the final quarter of the 34-point win over Northern Jets at Ariah Park Sportsground.
Oliver initially feared he may have broken a bone but has been given all clear and suspects it is only bone bruising or ligament damage to his ankle.
It means the Temora key defender will be right for the club's first Farrer League finals campaign since 2019.
"It's not as serious as we first thought," Oliver said.
"From the intensity of the pain, I just grabbed thinking something had gone bone wise but it might have been just me being a sook.
"I think it's just going to be a short term thing."
Temora now face an unusual finish to the season.
They play Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday before enjoying the final round bye.
The Kangaroos will then take on CSU again in the Farrer League elimination final at Victoria Park, The Rock, on Sunday, August 17.
Oliver, a trained physiotherapist, suggested he was unlikely to risk himself this week against the Bushpigs.
"From the weekend to now, it's surprisingly recovered really well. I'm an outside chance to play this weekend," he said.
"I should be good (for finals). The way it's recovering at the moment, if it keeps going that way it will be a one or two-weeker.
"I might get up for this weekend potentially but we've got to consider the next three weeks of footy."
Nathan Stimson also finished the game with an iced achilles but it was simply a management issue.
The only footballer Temora have on their injury list is Angus McRae, who is recovering from a workplace accident.
He will be back for finals and could return for Saturday's trip to CSU.
"We'll do a bit of a fitness test with him this week," Oliver said.
"We're not just going to rush him back just for a home and away game."
Oliver said it was a tricky balance this week between trying to continue their good form and get a win over CSU but also manage their list for finals.
"It's really important you manage it at this time of year. These small, minor things because of the time of year, every game is important and can have impact too," he said.
"It's trying to find that right balance that you want to continue to build momentum versus proper player management.
"It's lucky I have the physio background and we can be a bit more conservative with the playing group but it's tough sometimes to get that right balance."
Temora will be out to put up a better showing against CSU this time around.
The Bushpigs travelled to Nixon Park and recorded an impressive 40-point win over Temora back in May.
