Rough end to season for Griffith Blacks

It hasn't exactly been the Griffith Blacks' finest hour lately, and any hopes that the team would at least close out the season with a win were dashed after their last game against the Albury Wodonga Steamers.
The bookend game against the Steamers ended with a 15-12 victory to Albury, dashing hopes of ending the season on a high note and redeeming the winning team from their loss in the first game of the season.
The Blacks started out strong this year, winning against the Steamers 10-7 in their April match, but the season went downhill from there and the Blacks failed to land another victory throughout the season.
Their low point probably came with a heartbreaking match against the Wagga Agricultural College, where they lost with a staggering 107-nil game.
The team stayed positive though, focusing on the improvement from game to game rather than the disappointing results.
Coach Mitch White said that their final round against Albury was bittersweet.
"We didn't get to finish the season on a win which is what we were hoping to do, but there's a lot of positivity out of it ... the guys who showed up put in a lot of effort so we were happy with how the game went, but disappointed we couldn't finish with a win," he said.
"We haven't had many results go our way but we went into this year knowing we had a very young side. We saw it as a good building opportunity and we have really built on that."
Despite the rough season, he was proud to have seen the improvements that players had made throughout.
"We've seen some massive improvements from that first round - even though it was our only win, the style and quality only improved from there," he said, emphasising the improvement the team has made on their defence since game one.
"As the season progressed, our defence got better and better. By the last few games, we had some very tight margins and I think that goes to show how much better we've gotten. Our attack is something we still need to work on."
On individual players, Colby Edis emerged as a potential star player to keep an eye on in future seasons despite his youth.
"Colby Edis just got better and better with every week - once he gets a bit older, he's already good but he'll only get better," White said.
"The vibe we were getting from everyone is that they're really keen to go again next year, we've got a good core group of guys there who want to keep striving to get better - they really want to go again ... without those guys, we wouldn't be a club. I'm really proud of them."
White closed by promising to work hard over the pre-season, upping the team's discipline and fitness to come back next year for a return to form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.