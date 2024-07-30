The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rough end to season for Griffith Blacks

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 30 2024 - 12:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It hasn't exactly been the Griffith Blacks' finest hour lately, and any hopes that the team would at least close out the season with a win were dashed after their last game against the Albury Wodonga Steamers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.