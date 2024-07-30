'Not a time to panic': hopes Rex trading halt not a sign of worse to come

Mayor Doug Curran says the Rex airlines trading halt is not a time for travelers to panic over the future of flights at the airport.
While there are reports this morning's fog is halting flights at Griffith Regional Airport, most concerns are on one carrier for other reasons.
On July 29 it was announced Rex was in an ASX trading halt, with speculation growing the regional airline has brought in a restructuring team.
The halt does not affect scheduled flights, including those at Griffith.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran says now is not a time for travelers to and from the city to panic, stipulating Rex flights are continuing at the airport.
"We (council) haven't been contacted by Rex directly but we're in the same boat as other regional airports," Cr Curran said.
"The airline is still trading; a trading halt isn't that unusual and just means it' status on the stock exchanged has changed.
"The key hope here is that it isn't a sign of worse things to come."
In addition to Rex, Griffith airport also has Qantas as a carrier.
When asked what he thought might occur in the worst case scenario, Cr Curran said he envisions flights could be reduced.
Should this occur, he hopes Qantas would help take up the slack.
"It's too early to say what repercussions might arise but my guess is we would see if Qantas could help pick things up," Cr Curran said.
"Having said that, less flights would mean less competition and issues with pricing."
He says, at this stage, the problem is predominately one for the community and commuters rather than council.
"We know we have had reduced lights impacting the airport previously and I spoke to people at the weekend about some unrelated cancellations to do with connectivity between Sydney," he said.
"It's important to us we have the best airport possible and so obviously it's good to have both Rex and Qantas."
In addition to Griffith, Rex flies to 56 destinations including many in regional areas like Orange, Dubbo and Albury.
An estimated 25,000 aviation workers left the industry during the pandemic.
Last month, 323 Bonza staff lost their jobs following the budget regional carrier's collapse.
According to the Transport Workers Union (TWU), a vicious bidding war between Qantas and Rex erupted in 2021 after the lower-cost carrier dropped prices on the lucrative Sydney-Melbourne market.
Rex accused Qantas of 'capacity dumping', slot hoarding, and moving in on Rex's regional routes to squeeze out competition.
According to TWU, Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson recently said there's no room for more domestic airlines in Australia, with a smaller population hampering "the economics of being a viable airline".
Qantas announced nearly $4 billion underlying profit in the 18 months to March 2024.
Last month, the TWU, ASU and the whole union movement passed a motion on the need for a Safe and Secure Skies Commission to provide regulatory oversight, stability and binding standards for aviation.
"Like Bonza, Rex was another airline attempting to do right by the Australian public, keeping regional communities connected and driving down fares on popular routes," TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said.
"Following complaints against Qantas of capacity dumping, slot hoarding and a bidding war in regional Australia, Rex has now become another victim of an unregulated aviation market.
"The TWU worked with Deloitte to get Virgin Australia back in the air and will work just as hard with them again to try to rescue Rex Airlines," Mr Kaine said.
He said healthy competition is the only remedy for an industry in crisis.
"Aviation has suffered the colossal loss of skill and experience with thousands of staff gone and good, secure jobs diminished," he said.
"Workers, passengers, and smaller, regional carriers have shouldered the burden of aggressive competition, the systematic degradation of pay and conditions under Alan Joyce, and the lack of a market stabiliser.
"We need a Safe and Secure Skies Commission to ensure the needs of the community are met by a strong, stable aviation industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.