Riverina golden girl sets up shot at perfect swansong in third Olympics

A Riverina golden girl is on track for a fairy-tale finish to her rugby sevens career.
After being part of Australia's gold medal win in Rio, Batlow's Sharni Smale, nee Williams, came on late to help book the women's side a place in another semi-final appearance at the Paris Olympics.
After being knocked out in the quarter-finals in Tokyo looking to defend their crown, this time around Australia had no troubles getting past Ireland for a second successive game.
Ireland dominated possession in the last of their pool games on Monday night, but Australia extended their unbeaten run with a 19-12 victory.
However with a place in the semis up for grabs, Australia produced a dazzling display on Tuesday morning.
Sisters Teagan and Madi Levi kicked off the 40-7 victory combining for almost carbon copy tries.
Madi Levi then became the highest tryscorer in a single Olympics Games in the process, with her 11th try of the tournament surpassing New Zealand's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, as she brought up a hat-trick.
The tries kept coming as Faith Nathan scored for a 26-0 lead at half-time.
Isabella Nasser added to Australia's advantage before Ireland capitalised on some possession to get on the board through Stacey Flood.
Biene Terita then raced away to complete the big win to set up a semi-final showdown with Canada.
Captain Charlotte Caslick thought their defensive pressure set them on the path to victory.
"It felt awesome out there," Caslick told Nine.
"We had a really good warm up and our energy just came onto the field.
"I think we really set a platform early with our defence, which is a key area for us.
"We know that we can win games if we can win games if we defend really well as we have superstars out wide like Madi Levi and Faith Nathan that can finish tries.
"Our defence is important."
The World Series champions will take on a Canada outfit coming off a 19-14 win over France in the semi-final at midnight.
The winner will progress to the gold medal game at 3.45am on Wednesday morning.
The loser will need to regroup for the battle for the bronze at 3am.
Arch rivals New Zealand take on USA in the first semi-final.
It comes after the Australian men's team featuring Wagga's Corey Toole finished an unlucky fourth in Paris.
