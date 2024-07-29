Man allegedly blew 0.247 after crashing car on Macedone Road

A man has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly crashing his car and blowing 0.247.
At about 2pm on Saturday, July 20 officers were conducting patrols of Mackay Avenue after receiving complaints of a Mazda BT50 ute allegedly driving erratically.
Officers received reports that a vehicle had crashed on Macedone Road and when they attended the scene they found a car that matched the description of the one they had been searching for, and the alleged driver nearby and unsteady on his feet.
Police allege the Bilbul man refused to undergo a roadside breath test. He was therefore arrested and taken to the Griffith Police Station.
The 27-year-old later submitted to a breath test which returned a reading of 0.247 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.
His licence was suspended and he will face the Griffith Local Court on August 28.
Meanwhile, another man has received an infringement notice for urinating out the front of a Banna Avenue business.
Around 2.35am on Sunday, July 28 officers spotted the 43-year-old partly facing the front wall of Best and Less, urinating.
They allege the man continued to do so as he began to move away from the area and when approached and questioned, he denied doing it.
He was told he would receive a Criminal Infringement Notice (CIN) for offensive behaviour and was issued a move on direction for being intoxicated in a public place.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.