Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition Race Five

The Feral's handicap system is designed to have all Ferals completing their run roughly together. This week I had a handicap of six minutes.
Thirteen, including six walkers, started before me and then there were thirty-three more starters.
My form must be slipping as I never caught up to any of the seven runners who started before me, my only satisfaction was overtaking the six walkers. Of the 33 who started after me 32 managed an overtake.
The exception was Fiona Fattore, handicapped at 12 minutes and back after a 13-week break.
I did overtake Tony Gullo on the final downhill slope after he had overtaken me earlier on, but that doesn't really count as he had pulled up limping sustaining an on course athletic injury.
The finish enclosure was quite crowded when I finally arrived back.
For the second time in this competition Connor Moore (29m54s) stood in the centre of the podium. On his right was the fastest female Hayley McLeod (32m11s), while the left side was crowded with Digby Jones (28m16s) and Moreno Chiappin (26m16s).
Moreno leads the Surfer competition with 180 points from Connor on 135 points. There are three more runs in this competition and Moreno will miss the last run, so Connor is in with a chance.
Simon Barnhill was 5th, his previous best placing was 14th, then Di Keenan (37m03s) 5th up from 25th last week, one second later was Malcolm Blake (27m34s). Mark Hancock (34m37s) was 8th then the mother and son combination Wendy Minato (39m37s) and Julian Minato (31m47s).
Despite leaving some DNA on the track, Jessica Dalton picked herself up just like the Monty Python's Black Knight and finished 34th. Charles Wythes had his first run for 2024.
The short course field of 21 was won by Nate Mingay (12m51s). This win takes Nate to 2nd in the competition just 9 points behind Harrison Palmer on 124 points.
Joining Nate on the podium were Edward Palmer (17m31s) and Harrison Palmer (15m0s). Elio Minato (23m11s) was 4th and the first female back was 5th placed Renae Savage (23m03s).
Thank you to sweeper Vince Restagno who made sure no short course runners / walkers were left behind.
Four new members signed up as club members on Saturday. Welcome Skyla and Amanda Nietvelt, Sarah Van Vlerken and Julian Minato we hope you enjoy your running as much as we do.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. We would love to welcome newcomers whether they be sprinters, joggers or walkers. We are not a club where you race against others, the challenge is with yourself.
