The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition Race Five

By Ron Anson
July 29 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Feral's handicap system is designed to have all Ferals completing their run roughly together. This week I had a handicap of six minutes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.