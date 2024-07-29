Griffith woman in Canadian fire fight: celebrating deputy captain Nell Duly

An MIA firefighter will be gaining valuable first hand experience in very different terrain, after being deployed to Canada to assist with the bushfire effort this week.
Hanwood deputy captain and well-known community figure Nell Duly has flown to Canada to help fight the fires which are already being described as some of the country's worst.
Her story serves as the first in a line of profile pieces on MIA RFS members past and present which The Area News will be running over the coming months.
For Australians, bushfires are nothing new but the scale and severity are changing, according to deputy captain Duly.
She says it is therefore no longer enough for firefighters to prepare themselves for just the basics.
The MRHS Wade site teacher began with the MIA zone in 2021 and has shown skill and prowess in the time since, rapidly rising to her current status.
"I've spent the last several years working hard in the classroom, gym and the fire ground to prepare for the role of an arduous firefighter," deputy captain Duly said.
"It's been great learning about different types of fires and ways to combat them."
Deputy captain Duly will spend around a month in Canada and called it an opportunity to refine her skills and bring back new knowledge as the district prepares for its own fire danger period.
"Every time we get catastrophic fires in Australia, Canadian firefighters are some of the first to raise their hands to help," she said.
"I feel both honoured and proud that I can be a part of the team going to give back in Canada's time of need."
She will work alongside colleagues from across the state.
Operational Officer Justin MacKellar said the MIA district is proud to have one of its own answer the call.
"We are confident Nell will be a great ambassador for the NSW RFS and MIA district," he said.
"Nell is a competent arduous firefighter, and her training will ensure she is up to the rigors of wildland fire fighting without the support of a truck full of water."
The MIA RFS member series will explore those who keep communities safe year round and, in turn, feature the merits of being an RFS member.
"Unforgettably our member base is ageing and there are not many young people coming through," he said.
"One of the ideas of this series is to show the community those keeping us safe are everyday people of various ages.
"Some of our most respective members have been in their 80s, and you can join the RFS from as young as 12.
"People do it for various reasons, whether it be for a hobby or to develop knowledge to safe guard their properties.
"The goal of the series is to celebrate them as well as develop and retain our history.
"Nell is a great example of what people can achieve when they volunteer with the RFS.
You get out what you put in and there are so many opportunities to excel."
Those who would like to join can do so by contacting the MIA service on (02) 6966 7800.
Meanwhile, landholders and residents are being urged to get their fire piles burned prior to the onset of the fire ban on October 1.
More information can be found on the website: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/our-districts/mia/fire-information
