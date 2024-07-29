Black and Whites take surprise loss to Greens

The Griffith Black and Whites have taken a surprise loss against the Leeton Galloping Greens after a promising first half.
After a strong first two quarters gave them a 10-4 lead, an impressive comeback from Leeton saw the Greens level out and quickly surpass the Black and Whites for a final score of 30-18 in their favour.
Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka said that while it was disappointing for the boys to have fallen back, they were taking the time to reset and refocus to move past the loss.
"Overall, it was not the result we wanted but it was good," he said.
"It's a simple game. If you hold the ball, you don't concede those errors that cost us the easy possession and when you make mistakes, it repeats ... We just have to be better at those areas, we need to reset, refocus and go again."
Leeton coach Mick Thomas said that the game had seen 'good and bad patches' but with just two games to go in the regular season, the Greens were a well-oiled machine.
"The Black and Whites played really well but our fitness kicked in, our structure kicked in," he said.
"We knew exactly what we needed to do - we just needed to go forward and stay calm, and that's what we did ... They're still definitely a threat in the competition."
Thomas commended Blake McDonnell for his game, but emphasised that the victory came from the teamwork and communication across the entire team.
There'll be no Group 20 games in the coming weekend, and Lavaka was keen to make sure they took advantage of the break.
"It's great to have a week off but would be greater if we went in with a win ... the challenge this season has been getting the same 13 on the paddock. If we can do that, we're good."
The following August 10 game will pitch Leeton against Yenda, while the Black and Whites will go up against the Waratah Tigers.
After the match, the Black and Whites sit at fourth place on the ladder with 21 points, while the Greens are just one point behind in fifth.
