Poor harvest a sign of things to come? Riverina olive growers hope not

It has been tough year out in the olive groves for Riverina famers who've been feeling the squeeze caused by far from favourable conditions.
The battling with mother nature has seen global shortages, leading to record olive oil prices and leaving Riverina growers unsure of what the future holds.
Wollundry Grove Olives owner Bruce Spinks said season and growing conditions haven't been very favourable and appear to be deteriorating.
"I'm just hoping that it's not a sign of things to come," he said.
"It's a worldwide problem we've got.
"We've obviously finished harvest, so we've pruned our trees and are doing grove maintenance. We just want some more rain."
For some olive farmers in the Riverina Murray (including Victoria), their harvest was wiped out by lace bugs - a native insect that saps sap from olive trees.
Australian Olive Oil Association general manager Jan Jacklin told ACM the insects had decimated olive groves in some parts of the country.
Despite Wollundry's harvest this year being down 50 per cent, lace bugs weren't the problem, according to Mr Spinks, rather poor growing conditions.
"The overall problem was the extension of, not an overly hot summer, but it was a long, dry summer," he said.
"Those elevated temperatures extended well into autumn and then we also had a lack of rain ... it was a very dry spring."
The lack of rainfall also worsens and compounds frosts, while leaving groves struggling to rejuvenate.
Mr Spinks said Wollundry hasn't had enough rainfall to recharge the sub-soils, which means they will have to irrigate supplementary.
"We are a bit water restricted here ... so as the conditions deteriorate, then we reduce the area that we water. That's how we have to manage it," he said.
"Olive trees grow without a lot of water, which is true, but they won't produce any fruit.
"Those trees need to be well hydrated before flowering and I think it just caught up with a lot of people."
Mr Spinks said their olive processing was also down this year, reflecting the fact there wasn't a lot of fruit in the region.
Frank Dal Bon from Morella Grove said, like everyone, Griffith growers have had a poor harvest.
"It has a lot to do with alternate flowering, year-on, year-off, plus quite a lot of rain which trees don't particularly like," he said.
"With wet conditions it just hasn't been the best of years ... it's been a challenging year for a lot of people.
"It's just the challenges of farming and with olive oil. It can be very satisfying, very enjoyable and sometimes it's quite challenging."
Margaret Carter, from Parafield Olives at Yarragundry, said she would usually pick 25 tonnes from her 6000 olive trees but had none.
"I had zero olives ... I didn't even have a kilo," she said.
"I'm not entirely sure [why] but I think it was the weather."
The table olive producer said when the trees were flowering there was a frost, high winds, high temperature and rain.
"Which is everything we don't want when they're flowering," Ms Carter said.
"I'm going to have to stretch out what I've got from last year to do my ... main customers. I'm going to have to drop some off.
"I certainly will get enough money from that as long as I get a harvest next year.
"During the drought, I didn't have any olives either and had to extend them for another year while selling them ... and then I had a bumper crop."
Mr Spinks said the market reflected the global shortages.
"Our problem is to supply our existing customers ... in the past, there's always been some area, either in Australia or in another part of the world, that's had a good season," he said.
"This year, everybody's had a bad season ... it doesn't matter where you go.
"You haven't been able to make it up by buying extra supplies from another area to cover it.
"That's why you're finding the price has gone through the roof."
Mr Dal Bon said every day he fields calls from someone in the country looking for olive oil.
He said poor harvests globally - especially Spain and Italy - has most likely exasperated the Australian market, as international suppliers are coming here to buy it.
"That's sort of added to the pressure," he said.
"Also, with the advent of food shows, people are a lot more conscious with eating properly, and eating healthy food, and olive oil plays a major part in that.
"So consumption is up and drought overseas, shortage of oil, and then tough conditions in Australia, it's just added to [higher prices]."
Mr Spinks said there were higher costs to every part of the process, because of less production and growers trying everything they could to increase their yields.
Although he believes the price of olive oil will come back down shortly, Mr Spinks was hopeful a reasonable margin would be left in the pricing.
"That'll give people the incentive to stick with growing olives," he said.
Out at Griffith, Mr Dal Bon believes farmers were in for an improved year.
"They will hopefully be a lot better next year, but until we go through flowering and we see how much fruit we've got, it's hard to tell," he said.
"But everyone's got their fingers crossed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.