'Incredible experience': students reflect on Sydney, Canberra gigs

It was a dream come true for three Marian Catholic College students who recently took the stage to perform at Government House, the Sydney Opera House and in Canberra.
Selected as part of the Moorambilla Voices initiative, youngsters Javier Torresan, Jocelyn Field and Rylan Scarfo performed with 1700 others at several events, guided under the wings of international group VOCES8.
Now back from their adventure, Javier and Rylan have reflected on the experience, saying the memories will undoubtedly stay with them for the rest of their lives.
Peering out at the sea of people, barefoot, heart racing but ready to deliver beneath the ceiling of one of the most iconic venues in Australia, is a memory Javier holds dearly.
"It was scary but as soon as we started singing everything came together," he said.
"Performing there was out of this world, certainly a highlight of the trip."
Interestingly, performing barefoot was an important part of the magic, however it wasn't easy.
"It's something Moorambilla Voices founder Michelle Leonard encouraged," he said.
"Michelle wanted us to not wear shoes as a means to feel more grounded and connected to country.
"But your feet ached after a while."
Performing at Government House was also daunting at first but smoothed out as participants found their knack.
Unexpectedly, it also proved to be a prime opportunity for the youngsters, who came from across the state, to mingle.
"It was there that we got to meet a lot of people and was a fun place to make friends because everyone was like-minded," Rylan said.
"It was also an opportunity to share our Griffith background."
They also did well working up the crowd.
"It was terrific because the guests joined in with clapping and singing," Javier said.
"I think having someone like Michelle help you along and the influence of VOCES8 made a huge difference; she's next level."
He said workshops with VOCES8 proved both humbling and inspiring, also leading to an unexpected encounter and opportunity.
"We ended up adding backing vocals to a new song written by the man who did the music for the film Priscilla Queen of the Desert," Javier said.
"It just so happened he needed a choir so VOCES8 got us involved."
Being mentored by the group gave them newfound skills.
"I learned a lot about confidence, the hard work involved to sound good, and it was overall encouraging to get on their wavelength," he said.
"They taught us singing the story isn't necessarily the same as singing the words.
"It's also important to get the image out to people the song evokes, and connecting to nature as you do it."
Javier said if he is ever offered the chance to participate a second time, he won't hesitate to jump on board.
"I'm definitely hoping to do it again because this was such a rare opportunity," he said.
"It was quite special to be part of, particularly as we were some of the first to get involved.
"It was a dream come true, with never a dull moment. It was a case of go, go, go."
