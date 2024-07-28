Yoogali SC lands first NPL league victory

Yoogali SC have scraped hope from the jaws of defeat, landing their first-ever victory in the National Premier League in a tense match against Canberra Olympic.
After a tough debut season, the team were dead-last on the ladder and sitting five points behind their closest competitor - but after finally claiming a victory, they've narrowed that gap to just two and claimed hope for the rest of the season.
It was a close thing, with scores at nil-all for almost the entire game, but a 95th-minute goal from Joe Preece landed Yoogali their first win.
If they'd lost, they would have fallen back into the Capital Premier League, and while this is far from a guarantee of remaining in the National league - they may yet break ahead of Canberra Olympic.
Coach Luke Santolin was thrilled, saying the long-awaited victory proved to detractors what he already knew throughout the season.
"I don't have the words to describe it - it's happiness, it's relief. Most of all, it just feels like the just rewards for the work that we've put in," he said.
"From the outside looking in, people make their own judgements on our season but us in the trenches know how difficult it's been. It might have taken us until round 16 but the fact that we got our first win shows that we've never stopped fighting."
Nail-biting scenes saw Canberra Olympic miss a shot in the 90th minute of the game before Preece sank his goal, and Santolin was surprised to see their rival's flag.
"We're on the up and they're holding on for dear life ... They might pinch a lucky win before the end of the season and hold us off but on the form they showed yesterday, I don't think we're the worst team in the NPL."
Santolin promised that the team would be celebrating the win, but with five games to go and Yoogali still at the bottom of the ladder - it's all to play for.
"We've had to climb a mountain this year and we're not there yet - a lot of people thought we'd drop off and give up but we're fighting harder than ever. The next games feel like five grand finals for us," he said.
Yoogali will be facing off against the Monaro Panthers in a home game next Saturday, hoping to keep up the energy and momentum.
