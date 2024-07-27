The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Jenna Richards celebrates 100th game with Swans

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated July 27 2024 - 7:39pm, first published 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Richards said the adrenaline and support helped her play her best on the day. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Jenna Richards said the adrenaline and support helped her play her best on the day. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Swans netball player Jenna Richards cemented a major milestone at their latest game, becoming just the fifth netball player to play 100 games for the team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.