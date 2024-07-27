Jenna Richards celebrates 100th game with Swans

Swans netball player Jenna Richards cemented a major milestone at their latest game, becoming just the fifth netball player to play 100 games for the team.
Richards has been playing A-Grade netball for the Swans since she was 16, starting early and keeping up consistently for the last five years.
The results of that time became very clear as she sank net after net in their 72-39 victory against Narrandera on Saturday, July 27.
She said she was pleased to commemorate the milestone achievement with an impressive victory - and attributed part of that to the support from the sidelines.
"I'm pretty stoked, had a good win. The adrenaline was up there, I had so many people here supporting me," she said.
Over so many years, Richards said that while her game had clearly improved, the main change she'd seen was in her mindset.
"Last year, we played in our first grand final with the swans. That was a huge milestone ... I think it's just mindset. Being in A-grade at 16 was pretty daunting but as I got older, I got that confidence and learnt to back myself more."
Teammate Georgia Fuller has been with her for much of that time and seen her grow, and said Richards' best quality was her determination and persistence.
"She's one of our hardest working players - she gets stronger and stronger each year and is now one of the most dominant players in the competition," she said.
"Each year, it's been exciting to do it with her. She's just the best ... I wouldn't want to play against her so I'm glad she's on our team."
