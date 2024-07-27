The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Strong debut for three new Swans players

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
July 27 2024 - 6:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans have kept up their winning streak against the Narrandera Eagles, as the home team easily eclipsed their opponents in a strong debut for their three new players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.