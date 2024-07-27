Strong debut for three new Swans players

The Griffith Swans have kept up their winning streak against the Narrandera Eagles, as the home team easily eclipsed their opponents in a strong debut for their three new players.
The Swans took control of the field early and held strong for a 4.5 (29) first quarter, with the Eagles falling behind on single digits with just one goal and two behinds for eight points.
The second quarter proved just as demoralising for the Eagles, as the Swans continued to land goal after goal and refused to let up on the trailing team.
By halftime, the Swans had the board at 8.12 (60) while the Eagles trailed far behind at 3.3 (21.)
Despite the bleak outlook going into the second half, Narrandera began to pick themselves back up in the third quarter, landing several goals in quick succession - though their defence lagged and the Swans remained well ahead thanks to Billy Evans and Charlie Cunial continuing to score.
Showing his determination, the Eagles' Ky Bloomfield took an impressive hit while defending in the last quarter, but the rest of the team seemed to flag against the prospect of another sizeable loss to the Swans.
At the end of the match, the Swans had soared ahead with 14.18 (102) while the Eagles fell behind with 8.6 (54.)
Evans ended the game with an impressive five goals to himself, while Cunial took three - their goals alone enough for the 48-point win that the Swans took home.
It was a stunning first impression for three Swans players who took their first steps into First Grade at the match, with Blake Aloisi, Tom Jamieson and Graham Tully all entering the big leagues for the first time.
The three each dove headfirst into the fray and emerged victorious, as Aloisi in particular cemented himself as a potential playmaker in games to come - consistently setting up others.
Coach Greg Dreyer attributed part of their overwhelming success to Narrandera's own younger members and several injuries impacting the Eagles.
"[Narrandera] have had a lot of injuries and had a young side, so we probably got them as they're a bit inexperienced ... we had some young ones in, but I think they're struggling a little bit for depth."
Dreyer said he was immensely impressed with how the three upcoming players had performed, and how well they had meshed with the rest of the team.
"They've played consistently all year in the lower grades and they stepped up. They looked like they belonged, they played well, played their role," he said.
"They're young, they just rip in and have a go and that's all you can ask ... they did that very well today. They understood what their job was and they did it well so I'm very happy."
