Jay Summers is 'living out the dream and loving it'

Former Griffith Swans player Jay Summers' career in American football has truly taken off in recent months, even taking him to Canada to play for the Australian team in the 2024 IFAF World Junior Championships.
Summers has been playing for Snow College in Utah since January, after landing a coveted international student scholarship - but even with the pressures of study and sport, he was recruited for the under-20s Australian team.
"It was an awesome experience, I was really honoured to be able to do something I'll never forget," he said.
"To have the chance to play against other countries and meet other players - we were in a big hotel with Americans, Austrians, Japanese."
Summers definitely proved he had the touch, even in a game that he only recently switched to - scoring touchdowns against both the Panama and Canada teams.
While the Australian team ultimately lost out to Japan and Canada, who went on to win the competition, Summers was pleased with scoring a touchdown against the intimidating Canadians.
He was also excited to play alongside Australians again, after four months of US play.
"I think we went really well ... I reckon the American standard is definitely better than how we were - but obviously it's not our sport and it's still coming up. We definitely could compete," he said.
His time at Snow College has been paying off as well, and he had nothing but praise for his team members and coaches in Utah.
He noted the strict schedule keeping him flat-out, with two training sessions a day in between regular studying.
"We've just been really caught up in school, it's so full on ... I didn't miss home as much as I thought I would, we're just so busy," he said.
"You don't think about it. It flew by and all of a sudden, I was back on a plane to come back."
Despite the tough regimen, there's nothing he'd rather be doing.
"America's been awesome. I've been really welcomed by the team I'm in, they're great. The coaches are great as well, it's such an unbelievable experience."
"I'm living out my dream and loving it."
