TedX speaker lineup promises 'everyday extraordinary'

TedX Griffith is just a little over a month away, and the final list of speakers has been announced - promising a range of talks centred around home and community.
The speaking event is the first of it's kind to be held in Griffith, and speakers have spent the last months brushing up their presentation skills and topics in order to finalise a whole afternoon of short talks to bring new ideas and innovations to the forefront.
Each speaker is local as well, despite interest from international and broader experts - but organisers wanted to put focus on making sure the event stayed local.
Organiser Sara Pixley said that the speakers all had a 'great connection to Griffith,' and despite the wide range of topics, all the stories and speeches connected with the importance of place and having somewhere to call 'home'.
"Each of our speakers will draw on their experience in the region. They're all equally amazing, I guarantee that the voices we'll hear on August 29 are just a wonderful bunch of humans," she said.
"Some of them, I can guarantee you'll have tears in your eyes and want to call your Mum afterwards ... They're all everyday, extraordinary people."
Shirine Nehme is just 16 years old, but with a resume of advocacy and public speaking longer than her arm, she promises a wealth of insight into the importance of conversation and confronting difficult or taboo topics with family.
Gary Dal Broi, on the other hand, is set to speak on sustainability in agriculture, drawing from his early experience on irrigation farms and in citrus orchards and later career in plant health.
"It will be an emotional rollercoaster," said Ms Pixley.
Crowds are evidently keen on taking the trip, as she estimated tickets were 80 per cent sold already and encouraged keen learners to get in quickly.
TedX will be held at Marian Catholic College on August 29. More information is available at tedxgriffith.com.
