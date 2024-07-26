SunRice looks to snap up pet food business for a cool $20 million

CopRice is set to expand further into the pet food market after signing a share purchase agreement to buy SavourLife for around $20 million.
The SunRice Group will purchase 100 per cent of SavourLife, which is an Australian pet food company.
The business specialises in premium dog food and treats, while striving to deliver on its social mission to save and re-home abandoned dogs.
SavourLife will be integrated into the SunRice Group's CopRice business, in line with its strategic objective to further expand into the branded companion animal market.
The acquisition will utilise CopRice's existing manufacturing and nutrition capabilities, to help accelerate the growth of SavourLife while continuing to deliver on its social mission.
This mission is to save and re-home abandoned dogs, by donating 50 per cent of profits to help save rescue dogs.
This is an arrangement CopRice will support post-acquisition.
Since its inception, SavourLife has donated more than $8 million to Australian dog rescue organisations and supported the re-homing of more than 63,000 dogs.
SunRice Group chief executive officer Paul Serra said this acquisition positions the CopRice business to further expand into the branded companion animal market.
"We believe SavourLife is well positioned to continue to grow in Australia, with Australia having one of the highest dog ownership rates in the world," he said.
"SavourLife will also complement CopRice's existing products, which are known for their quality ingredients.
"CopRice already manufactures SavourLife's dog food range.
"The acquisition will use CopRice's existing manufacturing facilities and supply chain to improve efficiencies and provide future growth opportunities.
"We look forward to working with Michael McTeigue, SavourLife's founder and the SavourLife team to continue to deliver on (their) mission of making a difference and continuing to support dog rescue groups."
Mr McTeigue will continue in his role with SavourLife, alongside co-founder Kimberlee McTeigue and all other SavourLife employees who will remain in the business.
"I am excited by the opportunity for CopRice to help continue to grow the SavourLife business, which will expand our ability to deliver on our mission," Mr McTeigue said.
"CopRice has been an important partner in building SavourLife into the business it is today, and I know together we will build an even greater business into the future."
