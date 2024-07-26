Worms are the stand-out at Yenda Public School's tree planting

Yenda Public School has hosted a special day, taking to the dirt to plant trees in honour of National Tree Day.
The school's year six class tested their green thumbs by planting crepe myrtle trees just outside their classroom, learning all about photosynthesis and the life cycle of Australia's flora in the process.
Worm Tech came along, donating the trees alongside worm castings and teaching the students about the importance of trees in Australia's ecosystem.
Worm Tech co-founder Deanne Raccanello said they were pleased to support the school in their initiative, and were excited to see students get around it.
"The Worm Tech team enjoyed sharing stories with the students about their experience of plants and the environment," she said.
"It was delightful to see the students getting their hands dirty and finding worms in the soil ... Worm Tech was honoured to be a part of this special event for the school."
Year six student Emily Harmon was the number one worm fan in the classroom - and was excited to get hands-on with the tiny wrigglers.
"There were lots of worms, I got a picture with a worm," she said.
"I just like holding them ... they're just like little wriggly people, they're farmers."
Megan Newman, on the other hand, was a soil expert and had fun breaking up the soil and massaging the roots into the ground.
"You have to do it to loosen them up so they can grow easier, and so the roots spread ... that's the number one tip," Miss Newman said - before Miss Harmon added her own number one tip of not hurting any of the worms.
