Nursing strike is inevitable after hospital rally

After a quiet period following the 2023 NSW state election, the nurses and midwives at Griffith Base Hospital are back on the streets campaigning for better wages and working conditions - with an eventual strike seemingly inevitable.
Nurses met on the lawn of Griffith Base Hospital for a rally on July 25, coinciding with similar rallies across the state from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association - calling for the state government to increase wages and implement better conditions.
Nurse since 1981 Julie Henderson took the megaphone to call for action from the state government and the wider community to recognise the situation - noting that NSW nurses are the lowest paid nurses in the country.
"We're heroes, whoop-de-doo. We would like to be paid for what we do," she said.
"We are burnt out and exhausted from consistently working while short-staffed and doing extra hours to pick up the shortfall ... it's a vicious circle and we've had enough."
Griffith Base Hospital's NSWNMA representative Kristy Wilson said that some of their requests and wants weren't difficult to enact, but the state government continued to stonewall them.
"We want some simple things. Two days off in a row would be nice but they're not even prepared to write that into our award. They may be misjudging the power nurses have when it comes to election time," she said.
She added that it was a matter of when, rather than if a strike happens and foreshadowed that there would be more action to come in the following weeks and months.
"It's absolutely disgusting that this government doesn't want to pay us what we're worth ... We did this back in 2013 and we've done it every year since."
"The government isn't coming to the table ... we're definitely going to see a strike. We don't know when it will be."
