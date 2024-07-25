Bellissima chef says good pizza is 'art, science and history' together

Bellissima Pizza & Wine Bar has been closed for months, but is ready to reopen and showcase their brand-new look to customers.
The store was closed around March, for long-awaited renovations - but the restaurant has come back with a new outlook and a new vibe for all customers, even opening up for lunchtimes.
"We wanted to renovate for a while, it was hard to get tradies so we just went at it ourselves ... we just had a vision and we started putting it together," said chef Bubby Khan who explained alongside William Vardanega the new outlook.
The pair explained that they were keen to put more focus on the restaurant atmosphere and move away from take-away, emphasising the liquor license and ambience of the restaurant.
"It's a whole new menu. We've designed it so people can come and sit down and enjoy their night out," said Mr Khan.
While the inside of Bellissima now has increased focus on a restaurant atmosphere, the essence of the restaurant has remained the same - and that's effort and hand-made Italian food.
Mr Khan said it was like 'eating at Nonna's house on Sunday.'
"Our wood-fired pizzas are all hand-stretched. It's quality and authentic Italian style ... prices are very competitive for traditional recipes," said Mr Vardanega.
"People think they know what a pizza is, then they open a pizza place and it's all pretty much similar ... you start looking into it and there's a lot of science, and history and art that all goes into a pizza," said Mr Khan.
He added that while they tried to use local ingredients, their milled flour was imported from Napoli to ensure the consistent dough they wanted.
Bellissima Restaurant will also be trialling being open for lunch orders on Fridays and weekends, with breakfast options on Sunday.
There's even talk of a buffet night to help large families still enjoy a night out during the cost of living crunch.
