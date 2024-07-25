Driver quick to save cattle as truck goes up in flames on Riverina highway

A quick-thinking truck driver saved the hundreds of cattle he was transporting as his cabin went up in flames on a Riverina highway.
About 8pm on Wednesday Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and Rural Fire Service crews responded to reports of a B-double fire on the Mid Western Highway at Hay.
FRNSW Hay acting captain Jake Murphy said when crews arrived at the scene firefighters found the cabin well alight.
"Fortunately, the truck driver was able to get out and detach the trailers and FRNSW was able to protect the cattle from exposure to the fire," he said.
The highway was closed in both directions temporarily and the truck cabin has been fully destroyed by the fire.
It is thought the fire was caused due to mechanical failure.
It was the second incident involving livestock trucks on Riverina's roads that day, after a truck carting 500 sheep was one of three vehicles involved in a fatal collision on the eastern edge of the region.
Two cars and a truck collided on Burley Griffin Way at Murrumburrah late on Wednesday morning.
The driver of one of the cars died before emergency services arrived at the scene, while the 64-year-old man in the second vehicle and the 28-year-old truck driver escaped uninjured.
Local Land Services were called in to assist with the livestock in the aftermath of the crash.
