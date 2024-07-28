Learn what employers are looking for Advertising Feature

Three 15 minute information sessions will offer various tips and advice to help you become the person that employers are looking for. Picture supplied

"Workforce Australia - Murray Riverina Local Jobs Program, are pleased to be partnering with the Griffith Business Chamber again for the upcoming Careers and Employment Expo," said employment facilitator Nadine Whalan.



"The event has been a great success over the years, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger."



The event offers school leavers and anyone of working age the chance to discover career opportunities from a variety of industries. "It's exciting to see how many stall holders have already registered to attend the event."

You can bring your resume, apply for jobs, get helpful tips from the experts and connect with local businesses.



"Similar to last year, we will be running three sessions throughout the day, where local employers, employment service providers, apprenticeship support services and education providers will respond to questions on various topics.



"There will also be a Jobs Board on the day, showcasing current job vacancies that are available.