Unlock your future with a great career

Bring your resume because this is your chance to find the job you want or to make that career change you've been thinking about.

Now in its third year, the Griffith Careers & Employment Expo is brought to you by the Griffith Business Chamber in partnership with Workforce Australia and the event is also supported by Griffith City Council.



This year it will take place from 10am to 3pm on Friday August 2 at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.

Entry is free because employers are keen for you to consider their positions, and education providers are keen for you to discover and choose the pathways they offer or facilitate.

"High school students, job seekers, and career changers are encouraged to attend," said event organiser Amanda Quarisa.



There will be around 50 exhibitors at the expo. Some are local businesses, and some are training or education providers keen to meet you and happy to offer you insights, opportunities, and other tips.

There will also be presentations throughout the day, with three 15 minute sessions scheduled. Starting at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm, these sessions will cover information such as employer expectations, education opportunities, personal presentation tips, and apprenticeship advice.

"This event continues to expand each year, providing an excellent platform to highlight local career opportunities, job vacancies, and education pathways," Amanda said.



"Our mission is to fill job vacancies and bridge the gap between education and employment".