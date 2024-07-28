Bring your resume because this is your chance to find the job you want or to make that career change you've been thinking about.
Now in its third year, the Griffith Careers & Employment Expo is brought to you by the Griffith Business Chamber in partnership with Workforce Australia and the event is also supported by Griffith City Council.
This year it will take place from 10am to 3pm on Friday August 2 at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
Entry is free because employers are keen for you to consider their positions, and education providers are keen for you to discover and choose the pathways they offer or facilitate.
"High school students, job seekers, and career changers are encouraged to attend," said event organiser Amanda Quarisa.
There will be around 50 exhibitors at the expo. Some are local businesses, and some are training or education providers keen to meet you and happy to offer you insights, opportunities, and other tips.
There will also be presentations throughout the day, with three 15 minute sessions scheduled. Starting at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm, these sessions will cover information such as employer expectations, education opportunities, personal presentation tips, and apprenticeship advice.
"This event continues to expand each year, providing an excellent platform to highlight local career opportunities, job vacancies, and education pathways," Amanda said.
"Our mission is to fill job vacancies and bridge the gap between education and employment".
As Amanda pointed out, the event was developed in response to a workforce crisis. "The expo provides a great opportunity for students and job seekers to connect with local businesses, allowing people to explore a new industry, perhaps switch careers, find a job or look at further education."
"Workforce Australia - Murray Riverina Local Jobs Program, are pleased to be partnering with the Griffith Business Chamber again for the upcoming Careers and Employment Expo," said employment facilitator Nadine Whalan.
"The event has been a great success over the years, and this year is shaping up to be even bigger."
The event offers school leavers and anyone of working age the chance to discover career opportunities from a variety of industries. "It's exciting to see how many stall holders have already registered to attend the event."
You can bring your resume, apply for jobs, get helpful tips from the experts and connect with local businesses.
"Similar to last year, we will be running three sessions throughout the day, where local employers, employment service providers, apprenticeship support services and education providers will respond to questions on various topics.
"There will also be a Jobs Board on the day, showcasing current job vacancies that are available.
"This event is a great opportunity for those looking for a pathway to employment to engage directly with employers and all the other service providers that will be in attendance on the day."