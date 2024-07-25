Time capsule opening brings families together across decades

After 40 years of being locked up tight, the Carrathool time capsule was opened on July 24, 2024 and plenty came out to find heartwarming messages from family members in the past.
The capsule was buried in 1983 as part of the town's centenary celebrations, and was planned to be opened in July 2024 to commemorate the centenary of the Carrathool bridge - but with nobody present remembering what was inside, the anticipation was strongly felt.
Plenty came out to enjoy the capsule opening, expecting to connect with the past or learn about life in the early 80s - but when it was opened up to the gasps of the crowd, family history spilled out.
"It was a fabulous turnout, it went off extremely well," said organiser Angela Masters.
"We cracked open the time capsule and it was chock-a-block full of stuff, it was amazing. There were lots of personal packages. About 90 per cent of the people that were there had a package to open. They had photos from parents or grandparents who had put it in the time capsule."
A lot were accompanied by letters, and one special letter from Ray Graham to students at Carrathool Public School was read out by a former student of his.
Ms Masters said that with many of the letters coming from people who have since died, there was a bittersweet element to the celebration.
"What I enjoyed the most was the joy of people receiving those packages saying 'wow, gosh, I can't believe it' ... It was so much better than I hoped," she said.
"As sad as it is, a lot aren't here anymore ... There were a few tears, a lot of laughs," she said.
A few packages weren't claimed, and the search is now out for the following people to collect their gifts from the past.
The memorabilia that wasn't addressed to particular people will be put up in a display at Carrathool Hall, for all to enjoy later.
Just after looking to the past, Ms Masters was already looking to the future and hoping to put the capsule to use again after such a positive day.
"We should reuse the capsule because it's really lovely and we should rebury it. See what's in it in 50 years. That was part of the excitement today was having grandchildren and children of the people who put things in there at the time."
