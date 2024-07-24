Yoogali SC head into most important game in short NPL history against Olympic

This weekend will be the most important for Yoogali SC if they are to avoid the drop back into the Capital Premier League.
In what has been a tough season for the Griffith-based side, they have stayed within striking range of escaping the drop, and the clash with Canberra Olympic at O'Connor Enclosed in Canberra will be a deciding factor.
Currently, five points away from the seventh-placed Olympic side, if they were able to pick up their first win of the NPL season, that gap would close to two points.
While it wouldn't guarantee they would avoid the drop, they will still need to hope the Canberra side continues to struggle, given they have only picked up two wins against Yoogali.
It would give Yoogali SC five rounds to try and overturn the gap, while if they were to suffer their third loss to Olympic, that would all but secure their fate with a gap of eight points.
The first-grade clash will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, with the under-23s starting the day at 12.30pm.
