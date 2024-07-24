Panthers still within reach of top three heading into final three rounds

After a tough fortnight, the Black and Whites picked up their first win last weekend and now head to Leeton looking for two in a row.
The Panthers have been battling to find that consistency, as they haven't won back-to-back games since the opening three rounds of the season, when they won three straight.
The club has battled to get the same side on the park week-in, week-out in 2024, and coach Andrew Lavaka is part of the reason for the struggle.
"At the start of the year we have had some injuries," he said.
"We have a young side, and I think getting more footy under our belt is the most important thing. We haven't been able to have a consistent 13 on the paddock, which can make finding consistency a bit difficult.
"It makes a massive difference if you are able to have that consistent squad."
The Black and Whites were able to end their two-game losing streak in style with a mercy-rule win over West Wyalong, Lavaka said his side is taking the simple approach.
"It's been a really even competition this year and we are just taking it one week at a time at this point," he said.
"Leeton have hit some form and they will be pretty strong coming into this week as well. We have the bye next weekend so it would be nice to head into that with another positive result.
"They are going to be pretty different from the last time we played them.
"They will be a physical outfit and be pretty upbeat so it will be a really competitive game."
The Black and Whites are currently two points outside of the top three heading into the final three rounds of the game so picking up a second chance come finals still isn't out of the question.
Leeton are also still within striking range of the top three, so they won't go quietly into the night, having secured the final place inside the top five.
The Greens have picked up two straight wins and on their home turf have proved difficult to defeat with only the Roosters and Yenda able to take points off them at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The first grade clash will kick off at around 2.35pm on Sunday.
