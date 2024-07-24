Solar farm policy passed by council, but too little and too late for some

Griffith City Council has passed a new policy surrounding solar farms, but it's too late for some Bilbul residents.
Councillors were tasked with voting on a new policy, clarifying the town's position on solar farms and where they can be placed.
The policy restricts any solar farms from being built on arable and irrigable land, and restricts any from being built within one kilometre of residential homes.
The policy comes after a controversial decision from the Western Region Planning Panel approving a solar farm on Macedone Road, within one kilometre of residential homes and to the dismay of many neighbours who submitted objections.
Greg Heali lives next door, and was upset that the decision was made by people who won't be impacted by it.
"I really can't see the point ... Our council and the people who live here can have all the opinions under the sun. We live there, but we don't get a say," he said.
"That's what gets on my nerves."
Former member for Riverina Noel Hicks said he was strongly against solar or wind farms being built on arable land.
"Unless it's for personal use or for a business that needs that extra power, i'm totally opposed to any wind farms or solar farms on irrigation or arable land," he said.
"About four per cent of Australia is arable and here we are, covering that with all this junk which is unreliable and I'm just totally opposed to it."
Mayor Doug Curran said that having a solar farm policy would be considered by the panel in future, similar decisions - but may not make a difference to the outcome.
"The policy wasn't in place so the regional panel didn't take that into consideration, they took the state [policy] and anything over 5mW goes to the planning panel and they apply their own rules," he said.
"Like nearly everything we deal with, the state policy overrides the council policy."
There was plenty of debate around the exact distance of the 'buffer zone' from homes to any potential solar energy farms, with pitches ranging from one kilometre to 10 kilometres - ultimately landing on one kilometre with the understanding that it could be revised later.
"If it goes to that regional planning committee, we're gone. It's their decision ... if we have something we can work with right now, we can make it even tighter and have something to work with," said Councillor Laurie Testoni.
Mr Heali said that he was pleased that Griffith now had a policy in place, but was skeptical that it would make a difference in future.
"I think that's great - but I don't see that it's going to help. If another spot comes up with a substation in that place, that [Western Regional] planning committee will still just put it there no matter what you say."
