Blacks aiming to end season on a high note on the border

The Griffith Blacks will be hoping to end the 2024 season the way they started it when they head to the border to take on Albury on Saturday afternoon.
The Steamers are winless in 2024, and the Blacks will be hoping to repeat the 10-7 victory they were able to pick up in round one, but coach Mitch White isn't taking anything as a guarantee.
"We are travelling, and they are traditionally pretty tough when they are playing at home," he said.
"We are excited for an opportunity to see how we will shape up.
"Even though it is the last game, I think the boys have been building and improving every week."
There will be the one Griffith men's side in action along with the women's side on Saturday after the Albury second-grade side was excluded from the competition.
" A lot of sports and a lot of clubs you talk to are struggling for numbers, which is a bit of a worry," he said.
"It would have been great to have the three grades over there, including the women's."
Despite what has been a tough season, White said while the points would be nice on Saturday, he just wants to see the side continue to show the improvement they have in recent weeks.
"I want to see them enjoy themselves out there like they did last week, although we didn't get the points everyone came off with smiles and were really proud of their efforts and I was as well," he said.
"I just want them to get the most out of this weekend and enjoy it and be keen to come back next year, which a lot of them are."
