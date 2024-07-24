Hanwood and Yoogali FC both looking to turn around poor form in Pascoe Cup

After a couple of tough weeks for the Griffith Pascoe Cup sides, both will be looking to turn their form around this weekend.
Hanwood are in unfamiliar territory having lost two straight games in the Pascoe Cup for the first time in a few seasons and will be hoping another home game will see them put the run of poor form behind them.
It has been a frustrating two weeks for the Hanwood side, who have been the better side in both the loss to Wagga United and Tolland, but their poor finishing has seen them fall two points off the pace of top-of-the-table Lake Albert and drop into third place.
They will take on a Henwood Park side who are looking to keep their finals hopes alive as they are currently three points behind fourth-placed Tolland.
Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Yoogali FC will make the long trip to Young to try and keep their fading finals hopes alive.
With six rounds remaining, Yoogali FC are eight points off the pace of Tolland.
