Drainage concerns not a worry for Lake Wyangan development

Griffith City Council has granted approval for a large-scale subdivision on Druitt Road at Lake Wyangan, splitting a former orange orchard into 45 residential lots and infrastructure.
Developer Martin Ruggeri spoke at the meeting to help clarify some conditions, and put to rest drainage concerns.
"We don't believe those issues relate to our development, they really relate to drainages out at Lake Wyangan. For that reason, we didn't respond ... we've been told we can drain our site free-flowing to the channel," he said.
Mr Ruggeri clarified that with around $30,000 per lot going to developer contributions, around $14,000 from each would be going to improving and installing drainage infrastructure at the lake - only urging council to fast-track those improvements.
"There are discussions going on at the moment in regards to that drainage ... We don't want to be an inhibitor on the development out there so we need to make sure that we're working towards getting that drainage working."
The general council meeting was just four minutes in before the first snipe was thrown across the chamber - having not even made it through the recap of the July 9 meeting.
Oddly, after never having been a problem before, the July 9 council meeting saw a split vote on accepting the previous minutes - only resolved when Mayor Doug Curran used his deciding vote to approve them.
Councillors Melissa Marin, Anne Napoli, Christine Stead and Dino Zappacosta voted against accepting the minutes.
Voting to approve the minutes is simply an acknowledgement that they are accurate, and Councillor Jenny Ellis questioned the four on why they disagreed with the minutes - but drew backlash from councillor Stead.
"Something happened that was quite strange ... what I found strange was that none of them said what the errors were in those minutes for them not to confirm them," councillor Ellis said.
"We don't have to. We've got a freedom of choice so we don't have to give an acknowledgement of the way we vote ... it's my privilege to vote the way I do," councillor Stead said.
Councillor Anne Napoli took the floor to explain that she voted against the minutes as a protest of the decisions made.
"I'm happy to answer that. I voted against some of those agenda items and I felt that it didn't feel right for me to approve those minutes when I felt so strongly against those items in the agenda. That was my choice."
Councillor Ellis asked for verbal confirmation that the vote was made not because the minutes were inaccurate but rather because of the disagreement - but Councillor Napoli declined to comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.