Feral Joggers stick to mantra, setting off in horrendous conditions

The Feral's motto is, "we run come rain hail or shine". After last Saturday we can add cyclone. There must be something in the wind because the 6km long course had a record field of 47 starters and most of them registered a PB. Not so for the short course with a record low of 9 starters.
Starting from a zero handicap Georgia Bourke found herself on top of the podium this week with a net time of 40 minutes 23 seconds. A dramatic turnaround from last week where she finished 20th out of 20 in the short course.
I suspect last week she got lost as it had been over four years since she was last on the "Hill". Despite having 15 seconds added to his handicap Moreno Chiappin 26m35s registered a PB by more than 30 seconds to claim 2nd place. He now leads the competition by 65 points and seems unstoppable.
Back from a holiday Digby Jones 28m29s joined the others on the podium. Rumour has it that the current egg shortage in supermarkets is not attributed to bird flu but rather Digby's breakfast of six eggs on three slices of toast. Maggie Croce 40m51s was 4th and the first female back.
Next was John Keenan 30m26s then in equal 6th with a gross time of 42 minutes 15 seconds were Wendy Minato 39m15s and Connor Moore 30m45s. His win last week resulted in 30 seconds added to his handicap. Remember a large handicap is a badge of honour not a penalty.
Malcolm Blake 27m36s was next followed by Chris Barbagallo 27m08s and scraping into the top 10 was Bronwyn Jones 33m57s. The fastest times were recorded by the usuals Aidan Fattore and Sharon Careri.
In 1998 a 12-year-old boy joined the Ferals, this week some 26 years later Chris Palmer registered his first milestone of 1000km. It seems the intervening years were taken up with football, swimming, 18 plus-year-old interests and later the family. Speaking of the family, congratulation to Jim and Sophie Wythes on the birth of a daughter on the 9th of July, and not to be outdone Lachlan and Brooke Date on the birth of a son the next day.
Unfortunately, it was all too much for Lachlan, he tripped on a pebble at the top of the Hill, twisted his ankle and retired from the run. What was he thinking! Stewart Wood celebrated his birthday run by being 3 minutes quicker than last week.
The 3.3km short course was won by Harrison Palmer with a net time of 14 minutes 42 seconds. Harrison leads the competition with 94 points just two points ahead of Callum Vecchio 13m20s who was 2nd. Edward Palmer 18m25s was the 3rd person to step onto the podium. Stephen Moore registered a PB as did Julianna Provera.
