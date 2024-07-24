Feral Joggers stick to mantra, setting off in horrendous conditions

In 1998 a 12-year-old boy joined the Ferals, this week some 26 years later Chris Palmer registered his first milestone of 1000km. It seems the intervening years were taken up with football, swimming, 18 plus-year-old interests and later the family. Speaking of the family, congratulation to Jim and Sophie Wythes on the birth of a daughter on the 9th of July, and not to be outdone Lachlan and Brooke Date on the birth of a son the next day.

