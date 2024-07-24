The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Feral Joggers stick to mantra, setting off in horrendous conditions

By Ron Anson
July 24 2024 - 11:25am
The Feral's motto is, "we run come rain hail or shine". After last Saturday we can add cyclone. There must be something in the wind because the 6km long course had a record field of 47 starters and most of them registered a PB. Not so for the short course with a record low of 9 starters.

