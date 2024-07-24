Swans face prospect of losing a talented youngster to suspension

GRIFFITH young gun Oliver Bartter faces the prospect of missing a couple of key games for the Swans due to suspension.
Bartter was reported for rough conduct on Turvey Park's Myles Carroll during the final term of the Swans' nine-point win over the Bulldogs at Maher Oval on Saturday.
The charge has been graded as careless, high contact and high impact.
The base suspension is three games but Bartter can accept a two-game ban with an early guilty plea. He was also yellow carded due to the incident.
It was the only report out of an at-times fiery contest between the two clubs.
The Swans face Narrandera at Exies Oval on Saturday before a showdown with fourth-placed Coolamon at Kindra Park the week after.
Griffith are in fifth place with four rounds to play.
The Swans are just percentage ahead of Turvey Park, who sit in sixth, but are also only a game behind the Hoppers.
