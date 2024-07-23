'Crazy' courts became slip n' slides but Swans still hit game-day goal

They might have spent as much time on the ground as they did on their feet but Griffith still achieved their goal in terrible conditions at Maher Oval.
With the temperature hovering just above 0° and a layer of water sitting atop the courts, the Swans were under no illusion their game was about to be messy.
But despite it all they reached their self-imposed expectation of 15-goals a quarter to march to a 62-35 win over Turvey Park.
Jenna Richards said watching the A reserve game before their own gave her side an understanding of what condition the court was in.
Pleased to have missed most of the worst rain, Richards was impressed with how well her side adapted.
"Honestly it was crazy," Richards said.
"It was tough, especially watching A res, I think they copped the worst of it, going into it we just had to adapt.
"Normally our game plan, we're a fast team, our speed is often what gets us over the line, but with the weather yesterday that was just completely out of the window, we just had to be smart.
"Everyone spent more time on the ground definitely than on their feet but it was a good win."
Players slipping and sliding across the court slowed ball movement down, while the cold air and drenched rubber made it a painful one to catch.
Adjusting in real time to the challenge, though the players pulled up sore after the game, there were no injuries as a result of the conditions.
With just four games remaining before finals begin, Richards said it's a confidence boost to know they are achieving their weekly team goals even in a rough environment.
"You had to work into [the conditions] definitely but we ended up getting on a good roll and getting out to a good lead and that definitely helped," she said.
"We started strong and having that lead at quarter time and were able to build on that, knowing if we keep our centres we'll be right.
"Shooting conditions were obviously no ideal and having Brooke [Buckely] our usual goal shooter out was a bit of a change up so being able to get a win like that, we always try and aim for 60, 15-goals a quarter we aim for that, to be able to achieve that in the conditions as well as having a new combo in there was really good."
Unsure at the start of the season how they would be situated this close to finals, Richards said the team is feeling confident in how they've progressed so far.
With 2023 playing-coach Joh Munro on the sidelines for the season she said there was some unknown going into round one.
Bringing new players into squad and adjusting to not having Munro's voice on court with the was a concern.
"Not having Joh, that was a big change for us not having her at the back," she said.
"I think everyone has really stepped up, we're playing really good netball and we're really working things out coming into this late time of the year."
Pleased to have added another win to their tally for the season, Richards is hopeful they've braved the worst of it now.
"Everyone is dealing with the same conditions," she said.
"So knowing that everyone has to deal with the same thing you can't use it as an excuse, you have to just go play in it and adapt really."
Leeton-Whitton 41 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 50
Coolamon 64 d Wagga Tigers 39
Collingullie-Wagga 53 d Narrandera 50
Griffith 62 d Turvey Park 35
