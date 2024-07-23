The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Crazy' courts became slip n' slides but Swans still hit game-day goal

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 24 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They might have spent as much time on the ground as they did on their feet but Griffith still achieved their goal in terrible conditions at Maher Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.