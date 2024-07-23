Her Way project wraps up after 18 months

After 18 busy months, the Her Way project has come to a close - and Griffith should be a safer place for women and gender-diverse people as a result.
Griffith was chosen in late 2022 to participate in the Safer Cities: Her Way project from Transport for NSW , which tasked councils to identify how cities and community spaces could be made safer for women and take action - and on July 20, the project wrapped up.
The program began with a walk-through around town, where women and gender-diverse people pointed out problem areas and suggested ideas on how they could be made safer.
From there, Coolah Street was identified as a major point of concern - and making the street safer became a recurring focus throughout the project.
It wasn't the only thing though - and many of Griffith's streets have seen improvements and additional lighting through the program.
The Her Way project partnered Griffith City Council with groups such as Murrumbidgee Regional High School, the Soroptimists and Murrumbidgee Irrigation along with plenty of individuals who offered suggestions and ideas during the night-time walks around town.
Mayor Doug Curran said that he was pleased with the outcomes of the project and hoped to use the Safer Cities scheme to develop future initiatives.
"I am so impressed by what has been achieved. These improvements will make a huge difference to people living in and moving around the area," he said.
Griffith Soroptimists president Libby Trembath was similarly impressed with the results.
"It was absolutely fantastic. When we walked back through those areas on Saturday - the transformation is really obvious. The feeling when you're moving through those areas, the perception of safety is hugely different," she said.
"The collaboration with different groups was wonderful ... the involvement from MRHS in the planning was amazing, and for them to see that their thoughts and input were listened to is very empowering for those young women."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.